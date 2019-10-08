|
|
Anne Marie Higgins (nee Houser)
Cinnaminson - Anne Marie Higgins (nee Houser) of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 5, 2019 at the age of 86.
Anne was born January 28, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to Charles and Anna Houser. She grew up in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia with her 3 brothers and 1 sister and surrounded by several cousins with whom she remained very close throughout her life. She graduated from Gwynedd Mercy in Gwynedd Valley, PA and spent her career in accounting at Atlantic Richfield Oil, RCA and General Electric until her retirement in 1992.
Anne loved spending summers in Ocean City, NJ which is where she met her husband Jim whom she married on October 6, 1956. Anne and Jim moved to Cinnaminson, NJ in 1959 where Anne has remained for the past 60 years. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. Anne was a talented pianist, an avid knitter and a lifelong passionate fan of the Philadelphia professional sports teams. In recent years, she found joy in spending time with her grandchildren in Ocean City, playing board games with her granddaughter and enjoying the company of her wonderful neighbors.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband James in 1967 and their son Francis X Higgins in 1976 as well as her parents and brothers. She is survived by her sons, James and his wife Mary (Paul), J. Michael and his wife Theresa (Lee), Matthew, Timothy and his wife Lori (Robins), and a daughter Donna Certo. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Francis, James, Matthew, Aidan, Allison, Shane, Kelsey and Brooke Higgins, Anthony Certo and his wife Nicole, James Certo, James Frith, 2 great grandsons Riley and Maddux Certo, her sister Barbara (Bonnie) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 N. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, New Jersey on Thursday, October 10th at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Route 130 N, Cinnaminson, New Jersey. To share your favorite memories, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 8, 2019