Anne Marie Hyland
Cherry Hill - On Saturday May 11th Anne Marie (D'Arcangelo) Hyland of Cherry Hill, NJ age 78, passed surrounded by family. Survived by her devoted husband the Hon. Richard S. Hyland J.S.C. (ret). She is also survived by her children Richard S. Hyland, Jr., Anthony B. Hyland and Stephanie A. Hyland, her sister Helen Friedman and niece Jennie Young, and sister-in-law Marcia Hyland, special cousins Laura Rogers, Rose Robbins Pierznik, and Marianne Venditti and many more cousins, nephews and nieces. She was pre-deceased by her parents Anthony F. D'Arcangelo and his wife Jennie (Cataldi) and brother Anthony F. D'Arcangelo Jr. She was raised in Cedar Brook, NJ and graduated from St Joseph's high school (Hammonton, NJ) and participated in various activities, including her favorite, which was cheerleading. She then attended St Francis College in Loretto, PA and after graduation moved to Washington DC to attend the Georgetown Law Center. After her first year, she decided that the Law was not for her, and returned to Cedar Brook and embarked on a teaching career for the Winslow Township School District. She participated in the Anti-Poverty Program, teaching students in West Atco and was voted "Teacher of the Year." She earned credits for her Master's Degree at Glassboro State Teacher's College (Rowan University) and then taught at Heritage Middle School in Cherry Hill after her marriage in 1969 to attorney Richard S. Hyland. She was devoted to her children and their education and was a fixture of their schools' PTA events. After raising her children, she was employed by the US Census Bureau as an interviewer for its Health Survey. Her sunny disposition and friendly manner put participants at ease even when asking for medical information, a talent recognized by the Bureau. She had a beautiful singing voice and performed with a jazz combo in college and later with her parish choir. Her favorite singers were Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington. She enjoyed vacations at the family's retreat in the Pine Barrens, and at the shore in Cape May. She also loved to travel, and with family visited Ireland, Spain, the Caribbean, Japan and US National Parks out west. She looked forward to the get-togethers of the Hyland and D'Arcangelo clans and organized a few herself. Friends and family are invited to the viewing on May 17th., Friday evening 7:00pm to 10:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike Atco, NJ 08004. A second viewing will be held on Saturday, May 18th. from 8:30am to 9:45am at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 N Kings Hwy Cherry Hill NJ 08034, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sacred Heart School, c/o Fr. Michael Doyle, Sacred Heart Parish, 1739 Ferry Avenue, Camden, NJ 08104 would be appreciated
Published in Courier-Post from May 14 to May 15, 2019