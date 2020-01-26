|
|
Anne Marie Quinn
Philadelphia, PA - March 26, 1971 - January 23, 2020
Quinn, Anne Marie (Nee Roney) of Philadelphia, PA passed away January 23, 2020 at the age of 48. Predeceased by her parents Arthur H. J. and Anne M. Roney. She is survived by her husband Timothy Quinn, siblings Brian (Joanne), Mark, Lisa Haas (Bob), Cynthia Ritter (Joe), Arthur (Pam), Cecelia Roney-Gorman and Mary Kathryn Roney, dear sister-in-law of Francis (Margaret) and Denise Quinn and many nieces and nephews. Anne Marie leaves cherished memories and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Anne's Church, 2328 E. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020