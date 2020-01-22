Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Marie Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Marie Smith Obituary
Anne Marie Smith

Blackwood - (nee LePore) On January 21, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of Richard J. Devoted mother of Anne Marie Sweeney (Andrew Winkler) and David R. Smith. Loving grandmother of Julia, Frank and David. Proud great-grandmother of Santino.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday 2:00-3:30 PM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 3:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne Marie's memory may be made to Family Promise of Ocean County, 1001 S. Main St. West Creek, NJ 08092.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -