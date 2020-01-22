|
Anne Marie Smith
Blackwood - (nee LePore) On January 21, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of Richard J. Devoted mother of Anne Marie Sweeney (Andrew Winkler) and David R. Smith. Loving grandmother of Julia, Frank and David. Proud great-grandmother of Santino.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday 2:00-3:30 PM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 3:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne Marie's memory may be made to Family Promise of Ocean County, 1001 S. Main St. West Creek, NJ 08092.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020