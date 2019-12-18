|
|
Anne Marie Wood
Thorofare - Anne Marie Wood (nee Ross) age 85, from Thorofare, NJ, formerly from Oaklyn, NJ, passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019. She was born August 20, 1934. She was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School in Camden, NJ. She was member of St. Matthews Church in National Park, NJ. Anne loved spending time with her family and playing board games. She enjoyed collecting many Native American dolls.
She is survived by her sweetheart and husband of 56 ¾ years, William "Woody" Wood.; 2 sister Sally "Bobbi" Carter, and Barbara Ross; daughters, Genevieve Hall (William), Donnalee Snajkowski (Chris); sons Raymond Wood (Joyce), Joseph Wood (Yulia); 6 Grand Daughters, Stephanie (Chris), Genna (Michael), Rachael, Marissa (Jack), Erin, and Elizabeth; 3 grandsons Chad (Daria), Kyle (Dana) , and Justin; 1 great-granddaughter Kennedy, and one great-grandson Justin, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a Mass on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Margaret's Church in 334 Beech Ave, Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097
Anne was an organ donor and donated her body to science to leave a lasting legacy through medical research with the researchers and educators that need human tissue to do their important work. She not only gives of herself, but gives hope to future generations. Hope for new disease treatment options, better patient outcomes and advanced surgical procedures to improve the future for all of us.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Elmwood Hills Healthcare Center in Blackwood, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019