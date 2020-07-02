Anne P. Ollek
Collingswood and Mt. Ephraim - (nee Pessa) On June 30, 2020, of Collingswood and Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Age 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley E. Ollek and mother of the late Simone Anne Ollek. Dear mother of Stanley E. (Suzanne) Ollek, Jr. and Virginia Machamer. Loving grandmother of Bryan and Lindsay. Sister of Rosalie Barychewsky. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and special other daughter, Barbara Kidawa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday 9 to 10:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Holy Saviour Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Simone Ollek to the National Kidney Foundation
, 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (www.kidney.org
).
