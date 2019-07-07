|
Anne R. Trasser
Anne R. (nee Rees), age 86 of Marlton on July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Trasser, Sr. Devoted mother of Thomas J. (Lynn) Trasser, Jr. of Moorestown and Lee Anne (Scott) Keesal of Cherry Hill and the late Cynthia Anne Pape. Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Lauren, Jason, Jeremy, Thomas, Jesse, Olivia, and great grandchildren Haleigh and Coral. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Saturday, July 13th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 601 N. Kings Highway Cherry Hill, where the family will receive friends 9-11 a.m. Interment private. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Michael's Lutheran Church. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from July 7 to July 8, 2019