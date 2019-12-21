|
|
Anne Simonoff
Portsmouth, NH - Anne Simonoff died in Portsmouth, NH on December 20th, 2019 at the age of 85. The daughter of Joseph and Helen Ruderman, she is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Howard Simonoff, by her children Amy Schmidt, Mark Simonoff, and Eric Simonoff and their spouses Torsten Schmidt, Phyllis Hwang, and Meredith Kaffel Simonoff, and by her five grandchildren, Rachel, Naomi, and Hannah Schmidt and Ashley and Lucy Simonoff.
Anne was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1934 where she attended Erasmus Hall High School and Brooklyn College. After moving to the Philadelphia area, she received a Masters in Counseling from Trenton State College and worked as a job placement counselor at West Deptford High School. At the age of 46 she received her JD from Rutgers University Law School in Camden, NJ. Anne was a Deputy Attorney General for the State of New Jersey in the environmental division, and afterward served as an environmental attorney for ACE Insurance Company.
A funeral is scheduled at Temple Israel in Portsmouth, NH on Sunday, December 22nd at 11:00 AM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Anne's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Anne's name to Congregation M'Kor Shalom in Cherry Hill, NJ. To view the extended obituary and for online conveniences please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, NH.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019