Anneliese Winkler
(nee Vogelmann) age 96 years of Pennsauken, formerly of Collingswood, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of William "Bill" for 67 years. Devoted mother of Eddie (Denise), Monica Lee, Jeffery (Jackie), Michael and Evelyn Crawford (Butch). Loving grandmother of Jennifer Wrisley (Jim), Erika Zeccardi (Joe), Krista Lee, Kevin Lee, Randy Crawford, Erin Crawford, Jerrica Crawford, Sean Crawford, Shane Winkler, Colin Winkler and Beau Winkler and great grandmother of Ryan, Lorenzo, Joey, Kyle, Jordan, McKenzie and Nicolas.
Anneliese was born on April 26, 1923 in Muhlhausen, Germany and as a young woman, she enjoyed an active life hiking and skiing. She met and married Bill while he was serving in the Army and they returned to the US to build a life together. She enjoyed reading, swimming, trips to the casinos and was a great cook.
If desired memorial donations may be made to South Jersey , 3 Eves Drive Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053. All Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020