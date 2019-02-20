|
Annuziata Julia Settecerri Mazzarelli
Moorestown, NJ - Ann, born on February 20th, 1925, affectionately known as Momma Mazz died on February 1, 2019. Though born and raised in Detroit, Michigan she has been a resident of New Jersey since the late 1940's. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Joseph P. Mazzarelli, great grandson Joseph, and her parents and siblings. Survived by children Jo-Ann Heidenreich (Peter) of Nashville, TN, Joseph P. Mazzarelli, Jr. (Virginia) of Moorestown, NJ and Frank Mazzarelli of Tampa, FL. Grand children Anthony Mazzarelli (Joanne) and Jo-Ann Carroll (Jason) and Great grandchildren Rose, Sophia, Ben, JP, and Leo.
The family wishes to thank the devoted caregivers that she was privileged to have by her side at CareOne and additional care provided by The Hospice of Moorestown. Relatives and friends will gather for the visitation and funeral services from 10:00am to 11:30am on Saturday, February 23rd at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted 11:30am Saturday, February 23rd in the funeral home. Entombment Private. Please do not send flowers. Should you wish to make memorial contribution please consider: The Hospice of Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057 or Cooper University Health Care c/o The Copper Foundation at foundation.copperhealth.org/give-now. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019