Anthony A. Drulis
Pennsauken - Anthony A. Drulis passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family October 14, 2019, age 53 years. He is survived by his loving siblings, sisters: Sheila Corbett, Patricia Rutherford and brother Albert Drulis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by beloved parents Albert Sr. and Eunice Drulis.
Anthony was proudly involved in New Jersey Special Olympics, participating in bowling and swimming. Anthony graduated from St. John of God School and went on to continue in their adult workshop program where he loved to work in the bakery. When he was younger, Anthony was very involved with his father's sport coaching and would often accompany him to the games; cheering loudly, making friends everywhere he went and supporting his dad. He grew to be known as an avid Collingswood High school sports fan. Anthony loved to swim, visit Wildwood to ride on the rollercoasters and spend time with his family. For the last two years, Anthony resided at Utah House, a group home with services provided by ResCare, who provided attentive, wonderful care and afforded a wonderful living experience for him. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation Saturday October 19,2019 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ, 10:00am-12:00pm. A Prayer Service will take place 12:00pm. Please leave your remembrances of Anthony at BLAKE-DOYLE.com. Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to NJ Special Olympics, https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/2432408
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019