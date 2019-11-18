|
Anthony Alliano
Deptford - Anthony Alliano passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Alliano (Reiners). Devoted father of Anthony Alliano Jr. and Michael Alliano (Kim). Proud grandfather of Brittany, Brooke Mayer (Jason), Michael, and Andrew.; great-grandfather of Jayce. Dear brother of Robert Alliano (Mary) and Rose Paradise, Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Anthony was a 55-year resident of Deptford Township and was foreman for the Atlantic City Expressway retiring in 1999. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father and grandfather who cherished spending time with his family. He particularly enjoyed taking day trips with his beloved wife. He spent endless hours working in his yard and riding on his tractor. He was always there to help family and friends in need.
Service and interment will be privately held for the family. Condolences can be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
