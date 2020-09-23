1/
Anthony "Chick" Amato Sr.
Anthony "Chick" Amato, Sr.

Washington Twp. - On September 22, 2020. Age 89. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Bell). Devoted father of Anthony, Jr. (Carol), Scott Christy and Lori Christy. Loving grandfather of Michael, Anthony, III, Ryan and Erin. Proud great-grandfather of Sloane and Maddox. Dear brother of the late Joseph, Ralph, and Frank Amato. Loved by nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday 9:00-10:30 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service at Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church and entombment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp. will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory may be made to the Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, 330 Greentree Road, Sewell, NJ 08080.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived, Is Worth Remembering"




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
