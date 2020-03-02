|
|
Anthony C. Mascioli
Lindenwold - On February 29, 2020, Anthony, age 36. Beloved husband of Crystal Mascioli (nee Maher). Loving "Fur Daddy" to their cat Clara Mia. Survived by his parents Christopher and Louise Mascioli of Lindenwold; siblings Kirsten (Daniel) DiFlavis of Cinnaminson and Christopher (Harriet) Mascioli of Maple Shade; nephew Jonathan; and mother-in-law Donna McFadden and her extended family. Anthony graduated from Overbrook High School in 2002, where he played trombone in the band. He worked for CVS in several locations, but recently as the Store Manager in Philadelphia. Anthony was an avid movie lover, and he loved to watch anime and play video games. Halloween was his favorite holiday, and every year he would look forward to making a haunted house in his back yard. He also enjoyed baking, playing the piano, and anything Disney. Anthony and Crystal loved their fun adventures, including trips to Longwood Gardens and Wildwood. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday morning 9:30-11 am at Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 AM. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020