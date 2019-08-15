|
|
Anthony C. Straguzzi
Formerly of S. Philadelphia & Bellmawr - Anthony C. Straguzzi, of Superior Plumbing Supply in South Philadelphia, age 93, passed away on August 13, 2019. Mr. Straguzzi was a US Navy Veteran of World War II.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday, August 21st from 9:00 - 10:00 AM, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 176 Stagecoach Road, Sicklerville, NJ. Inurnment will follow in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019