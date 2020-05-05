Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
For more information about
Anthony Carlucci
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Carlucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Rich" Carlucci


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony "Rich" Carlucci Obituary
Anthony "Rich" Carlucci

Audubon - Passed away May 3, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. Age 89 years. Rich is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rose Carlucci; sons, Richard Carlucci and Van Carlucci (Debbie); daughter, Christine Gabaly (Todd); sister, Debbie Saccomanno (George) and brother, Joseph Saccomanno (Nancy); six grandchildren and one great grandson who love him dearly and will miss him always.

Born in Camden, NJ, Rich grew up in the Cramer Hill section of the city. Following his graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School, where he was a standout athlete, he proudly served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France during the Marshall Plan. After returning home, he attended night school at Temple University and began a career working for several engineering companies involved in the design, engineering and construction of a wide array of projects for the U.S. military, petroleum and nuclear power industry.

Rich was a true baseball fan. From the sandlots of Cramer Hill to Yankee Stadium, he enjoyed the sights and sounds of the game he loved. Predeceased by his parents, Pasquale Carlucci and Lucille Saccomanno, Rich was a devoted husband and father. He will be remembered for his love of family. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandson and extended family.

Due to current restrictions, entombment will be held privately at Harleigh Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating his life will take place when conditions permit. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -