Anthony "Rich" Carlucci
Audubon - Passed away May 3, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. Age 89 years. Rich is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rose Carlucci; sons, Richard Carlucci and Van Carlucci (Debbie); daughter, Christine Gabaly (Todd); sister, Debbie Saccomanno (George) and brother, Joseph Saccomanno (Nancy); six grandchildren and one great grandson who love him dearly and will miss him always.
Born in Camden, NJ, Rich grew up in the Cramer Hill section of the city. Following his graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School, where he was a standout athlete, he proudly served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France during the Marshall Plan. After returning home, he attended night school at Temple University and began a career working for several engineering companies involved in the design, engineering and construction of a wide array of projects for the U.S. military, petroleum and nuclear power industry.
Rich was a true baseball fan. From the sandlots of Cramer Hill to Yankee Stadium, he enjoyed the sights and sounds of the game he loved. Predeceased by his parents, Pasquale Carlucci and Lucille Saccomanno, Rich was a devoted husband and father. He will be remembered for his love of family. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandson and extended family.
Due to current restrictions, entombment will be held privately at Harleigh Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating his life will take place when conditions permit. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020