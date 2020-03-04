Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
Anthony Cerone

Audubon - On March 3, 2020, Anthony "Tony" Cerone , age 87 passed away. A long time resident of Audubon, Tony was a veteran who served in the US Coast Guard. He was employed by the Audubon School District where he worked at both the Mansion Avenue and Audubon High Schools. Tony also was the long time proprietor of Tony's Barber Shop. Tony enjoyed spending time with his wife of 62 years, Wanda, his family and grandchildren. He loved creating beautiful Christmas villages with antique trains and cars. Throughout his life, he loved fishing, Italian food, stylish cars, Cuban cigars and his pipe. Furthermore, Tony played the piano, listened to Jazz and enjoyed Turner Classic Movies.

Tony is lovingly survived by his wife, Wanda (nee Bock); his two daughters, Thelma (Bob) O'Brien of Cherry Hill and Linda (Casey) Clements of Haddon Township; also his grandchildren, Robert, Corinne, Kevin, Lauren and Kristen.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday morning from 9:45 - 10:45 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org), the () or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
