Anthony Christopher "Tony" Cerbo
Stratford - age 96, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019.
Born on April 11, 1922 in Philadelphia, PA to Frank and Mary, Italian immigrants, Tony was the youngest of six children. He graduated from John Bartram High School in 1941 and proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II until being honorably discharged in 1946. Tony married his beloved wife, Mary, and they had three children, Christine, Anthony Jr. "Rusty", and Mark.
Tony was a proud husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, neighbor, and friend. He loved spending time with his family and friends in Cape May. Known for sharing his family's authentic Italian recipes, Tony loved to cook and garden, and was lovingly referred to as the "mayor of Green Tree." He loved neighborhood walks and peaceful mornings spent chatting, laughing, and sharing stories with neighbors and friends over coffee. Tony was also an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke Church.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Christine (Gregory), son Mark (Toni, Genevieve, Loudon), granddaughter, Lindsey (Christopher), grandson, Ryan (a.k.a. "hot dog"), great-granddaughter, Reagan, daughter-in-law, Lori, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary, son Anthony Jr., his parents, and his siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Monday, April 8th 9:30-10:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am. Military honors and burial following in Harleigh Cemetery, Camden.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial garden bench will be donated to Our Lady of Guadalupe parish, St. Luke Church in Stratford, NJ. Those who wish may send donations for the bench to Helen Persing, Attn: In Memory of Anthony Cerbo, 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ, 08084. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zale Funeral Home, Stratford (856)783-5100. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019