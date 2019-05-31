Services
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-0047
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Of Mt. Carmel Parish Church Of St. Anthony Of Padua
285 Route 206
Hammonton, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
285 Route 206
Hammonton, NJ
Hammonton - Anthony (Butch) DeCicco, 77, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family beside him. Born and raised in Hammonton, he graduated from St. Joseph High School Class of 1959. Butch retired from Atlantic City Electric Co. He was a proud member of the Hammonton Sons of Italy, the Italian Heritage Club a former coach for the Hammonton Little League for many years and a friend of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony (Nonie) and Mildred DeCicco. Butch is survived by his loving wife of 57years, Diane DeCicco (nee Cardia), his three children, Christine Macrie and her husband Mike, Anthony DeCicco and Thomas DeCicco; his grandchildren, Macie and Herbert Storey and Michael Macrie (Michelle Bertino) and great grandfather to Angelina Storey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday June 1, 2019, 11:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 285 Route 206, Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published in Courier-Post on May 31, 2019
