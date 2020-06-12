Anthony DeVirgiliis, on June 7, 2020, of Gloucester Twp. Age 73. Beloved husband of Donata DeVirgiliis (nee Juliano). Loving father of Michelle Tamburro and her husband Jason. Cherished grandfather of Mia and Juliette. Dear brother of Rosario "Ro" Putz (James). Devoted uncle of Jimmy (Kari), Jennifer, Philip (Meagan), Kristina and Megan (Jason) and great-uncle of Austin, Aaron, Jessica, Maisie and Philip. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Joan Juliano (the late Carmen); brother-in-law, Philip Juliano (Rose), many cousins and countless friends.
Services will be at a later date when more restrictions are lifted. www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.