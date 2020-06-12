Anthony DeVirgiliis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony DeVirgiliis, on June 7, 2020, of Gloucester Twp. Age 73. Beloved husband of Donata DeVirgiliis (nee Juliano). Loving father of Michelle Tamburro and her husband Jason. Cherished grandfather of Mia and Juliette. Dear brother of Rosario "Ro" Putz (James). Devoted uncle of Jimmy (Kari), Jennifer, Philip (Meagan), Kristina and Megan (Jason) and great-uncle of Austin, Aaron, Jessica, Maisie and Philip. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Joan Juliano (the late Carmen); brother-in-law, Philip Juliano (Rose), many cousins and countless friends.

Services will be at a later date when more restrictions are lifted. www.egizifuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved