|
|
Anthony F. Capella, Sr.
Hammonton - age 83, died peacefully on October 20, 2019. Married to the late Nina for 56 years and a lifelong resident of Hammonton. Surviving him are four children, Anthony Capella, Jr. (Lisa), Rev. Fr. Joseph Capella (Rector, Camden Catholic High School), Paul Capella (Coleen) and Annlouise Capella (Francis); and several grand and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, October 25th from 5:00-7:00pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Joseph Church, 220 Third St., Hammonton, NJ. Funeral Mass to follow at 7:00pm at Church on Friday evening. A second visitation with the family will be held on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:00 at the Church, ending with closing prayers. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camden Catholic High School, 300 Cuthbert Blvd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 to be used for Catholic education in Anthony's name. Arrangements entrusted to Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, Stratford (856) 783-5100. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019