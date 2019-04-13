|
Anthony F. Macchia
Cherry Hill - On April 10, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Bellmawr, NJ. Age 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan Macchia (nee Deuter). Son of the late Frank and Mary Macchia. Dear brother of Rose (August) Lodato, Maryanne (Ray) Vranich and Donick (JoAnn) Macchia. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.
Anthony was born on March 5, 1934 at Zurbrugg Hospital, Riverside, NJ. He was a 1952 graduate of Riverside High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired employee of AFG Flat Glass North America and the Aluminum, Brick and Glass Workers International Union. Anthony enjoyed traveling, playing cards, bingo, singing and following his Yankees. He was also a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday 10 to 11 AM at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Interment with military honors at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 13, 2019