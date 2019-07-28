|
|
Anthony F. Mauriello
Berlin - On July 26, 2019, Anthony, age 91, beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Krider). Survived by siblings Larry (Marion) Mauriello of Mullica Hill, Mary Bronca of Woodbury, aunt Lucy Caruso and many loving nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Mauriello and his sister Ida House. Anthony served in the US Army During WW II and was a former Heavy Equipment operator for Mauriello Excavating Co. in Cedarbrook. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday 9-10 am with a memorial service starting at 10:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019