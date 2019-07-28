Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Anthony F. Mauriello

Berlin - On July 26, 2019, Anthony, age 91, beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Krider). Survived by siblings Larry (Marion) Mauriello of Mullica Hill, Mary Bronca of Woodbury, aunt Lucy Caruso and many loving nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Mauriello and his sister Ida House. Anthony served in the US Army During WW II and was a former Heavy Equipment operator for Mauriello Excavating Co. in Cedarbrook. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday 9-10 am with a memorial service starting at 10:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019
