Anthony F. NataleAnthony F. Natale after several months of declining health, on August 12, 2020, Anthony Francis Natale, age 83, died peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren with his loving wife by his side.Accomplishment through devotion seemed to be Anthony's formula for a well lived life. Born on January 8, 1937, he had a true entrepreneurial spirit and his natural curiosity, combined with his tenacity for problem solving made him an innovator, inventor and leader in his industry.Anthony was a dedicated husband to his wife, Phyllis, for 63 years. She says often how he "always made her laugh". A father of three, Anthony was able to teach some of life's toughest lessons using light humor and games.Loving father of Jean Marie Natale, Anthony Natale, Jr. and Laurel Walker-Natale (spouse Pamela).Cherished grandfather of Alexandria Simpkins (spouse Joshua), Caroline Natale (fiancée James McGinty), Anthony Natale (partner Jenna Kleiner) and great grandfather of Lillian, Wyatt and Nathan Simpkins.Being a natural conversationalist, Anthony easily made friends and left lasting impressions on all he met. Usually bringing a smile to their faces through his good natured humor and his good heart.He is truly loved and will forever be truly missed.A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Givnish Funeral Home, 600 East Main Street Maple Shade. Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering. His Funeral Mass will follow 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 236 E. Main St. Maple Shade. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.To share your fondest memories of Anthony please click on our "Tribute Wall" tab.