Anthony F. Rossett
Wenonah - Anthony F. Rossett, 67, of Wenonah passed peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020 with family by his side. Anthony is survived by his loving wife Karen Rossett (nee Johnson); children Anthony (Aimee) Rossett, Marcy Moore, and Matthew Rossett, sisters Janet Manuel and Dolores Veneri, his grandchildren nieces and nephews. Tony was predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary Rossett, sister MaryAnn McElwaine, and brother Francis Rossett.
Family and Friends are invited to visit from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 and Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Home 47 Main Street Mantua, NJ 08051. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 14th, 2020, with burial to follow at Eglington Cemetery in Clarksboro, NJ. Donations can be made in his honor to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or to a . Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020