Services
Smith Funeral Home
47 Main St.
Mantua, NJ 08051-1497
(856) 468-0670
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Rossett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony F. Rossett


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony F. Rossett Obituary
Anthony F. Rossett

Wenonah - Anthony F. Rossett, 67, of Wenonah passed peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020 with family by his side. Anthony is survived by his loving wife Karen Rossett (nee Johnson); children Anthony (Aimee) Rossett, Marcy Moore, and Matthew Rossett, sisters Janet Manuel and Dolores Veneri, his grandchildren nieces and nephews. Tony was predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary Rossett, sister MaryAnn McElwaine, and brother Francis Rossett.

Family and Friends are invited to visit from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 and Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Home 47 Main Street Mantua, NJ 08051. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 14th, 2020, with burial to follow at Eglington Cemetery in Clarksboro, NJ. Donations can be made in his honor to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or to a . Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -