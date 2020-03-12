|
|
Anthony Ferrara, Sr.
Mt. Laurel - Anthony Sr. Passed March 11, 2020. Of Mt. Laurel. NJ Formerly of Cherry Hill and S. Phila. Devoted husband of Ann (nee Nocella). Beloved father of Cynthia (David) Feast, Anthony L. Jr. and Roxanne Ferrara. Loving brother of Roseanne (Edward) Garrity, Dolores (Tony) Godzieba and Louis F. Jr.(Angela) Ferrara. Poppy of Tyler Feast and Ryan Feast. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Anthony was a proud veteran of the armed forces serving his country in Germany during the Vietnam War. Relatives and friends are invited to express condolences to the family between the hours of 10 and 12 SATURDAY April 4th BALDI Funeral Home 1331 S. Broad St. Phila. PA 19147. Memorial Service will begin at NOON. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made in his memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. baldifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020