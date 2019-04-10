Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Eucharist RC Church
344 Kresson Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Anthony Francis, age 86 of Cherry Hill on April 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Jastrzembski). Devoted father of Katherine (Paul) Stuart of Fishers, IN., Anthony J. (Kathleen) Lazowski of Lancaster, PA., and John Lazowski of Cherry Hill. Loving grandfather of Alexander "Sasha" Lazowski. Dear brother of Maryann (Stanley) Nikodem of NY and Joanne (James) Violette of MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15th at Holy Eucharist RC Church, 344 Kresson Rd. Cherry Hill. Interment private. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
