Anthony Francis "Butch" Marrazzo
Cherry Hill - Anthony Francis "Butch" Marrazzo of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away Monday September 9, 2019 at the age of 80.
Beloved husband of Joy E. Marrazzo (nee Enskat) for 58 years. Devoted father of Garrett Marrazzo, Mark (Heather) Marrazzo, Tracy (Todd) Lippincott and Jennifer (Michael) Levy. Dear brother of Margaret Kirwin, Daniel (Christine) Marrazzo and predeceased by Grace Marrazzo. Loving grandfather of Sianna Browning, Shane Lippincott, Mark Marrazzo, Sean Lippincott, Jake Marrazzo, Shaye Lippincott, Alyssa Marrazzo, Shannyn Lippincott, and Ava Levy.
Butch would do anything for his family. He was very generous. Joy was the love of his life. He was a great husband, Dad, Pop-Pop and brother. His grandchildren were so important to him. He enjoyed fishing with them and going to their sporting events. Butch loved the beach, especially on St. Thomas, and reading on the beach, which he did with Joy for 37 yrs. Butch was a very hard worker who loved his job. He built their family home. He was a talented artist and a great gardener. He loved Christmas. Butch and his dry sense of humor will be missed by many.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Monday September 16, 2019, 9:30 - 11:30 am at Christ Our Light Church, 402 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. A mass will be celebrated at 11:30. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Butch on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
The family suggests donations to be made to the .
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019