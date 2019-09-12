Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 Kings Hwy N
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 Kings Hwy N
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Marrazzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Francis "Butch" Marrazzo


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Francis "Butch" Marrazzo Obituary
Anthony Francis "Butch" Marrazzo

Cherry Hill - Anthony Francis "Butch" Marrazzo of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away Monday September 9, 2019 at the age of 80.

Beloved husband of Joy E. Marrazzo (nee Enskat) for 58 years. Devoted father of Garrett Marrazzo, Mark (Heather) Marrazzo, Tracy (Todd) Lippincott and Jennifer (Michael) Levy. Dear brother of Margaret Kirwin, Daniel (Christine) Marrazzo and predeceased by Grace Marrazzo. Loving grandfather of Sianna Browning, Shane Lippincott, Mark Marrazzo, Sean Lippincott, Jake Marrazzo, Shaye Lippincott, Alyssa Marrazzo, Shannyn Lippincott, and Ava Levy.

Butch would do anything for his family. He was very generous. Joy was the love of his life. He was a great husband, Dad, Pop-Pop and brother. His grandchildren were so important to him. He enjoyed fishing with them and going to their sporting events. Butch loved the beach, especially on St. Thomas, and reading on the beach, which he did with Joy for 37 yrs. Butch was a very hard worker who loved his job. He built their family home. He was a talented artist and a great gardener. He loved Christmas. Butch and his dry sense of humor will be missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Monday September 16, 2019, 9:30 - 11:30 am at Christ Our Light Church, 402 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. A mass will be celebrated at 11:30. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Butch on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.

The family suggests donations to be made to the .
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now