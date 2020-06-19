Anthony Galiano Sr.
1947 - 2020
Anthony Galiano, Sr.

Audubon Park - Anthony Galiano, Sr., on June 18, 2020, of Audubon, formerly of Camden. Age 72. Beloved husband of Yvonne (nee Mastroddi). Devoted father of Denise Galiano and Anthony Galiano, Jr. Loving grandfather of Justin (Courtney), Brandon (Rachel), Morgan, Isabella and Alyssa and great grandfather of Mackenzie and Kyleigh. Dear brother of Jeannette Fisher, Elizabeth Ingle and the late Joseph Galiano, Sr., Peggy DeValerio, Philomena Burke and Peter Galiano. Son of the late Josephine Fizur and stepson of Kenneth Zeoli. Brother-in-law of Edward, Gary and Anthony Mastroddi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Galiano served in the National Guard. He worked for Standard Warehouse for over 30 years. Mr. Galiano loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He loved going to the casinos, the race track and playing cards. Mr. Galiano was a very giving and caring person who loved everyone. There will be a Graveside Service 10am Tuesday at New St. Mary's Cemetery, 515 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Galiano's memory to Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to American Diabetes Assoc., 1160 US 22 #103, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
