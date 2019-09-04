Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
View Map
Pine Hill - On September 3, 2019, Tony, beloved husband of the late AnnaMarie (nee Steglik). Survived by children RoseAnn (Walter) Angelo, Anthony III (Diane), 3 grandchildren the oldest being after his name sake Antonia Marie, Antonio, Gabrielle, aunt Sis Sigman, sister-in-law Margaret Steglik, brother-in-law Anthony (Christie) Steglik, and many loving nieces and nephews. Tony retired as a proud union sheet metal worker out of local #19 Philadelphia, PA. He was a member of the Local #19 retirees club, loved the casinos, Eagles, Phillies and Rutgers Camden University but most of all loved his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing with the family on Friday 9:30-11:15 am with funeral Mass starting at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Arrangements under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lisa's Army, 8945 Ridge Ave. Unit #8, Philadelphia, PA. 19128 or www.lisasarmy.org. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019
