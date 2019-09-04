|
Anthony J. Costanza
Galloway - Anthony J. Costanza, 93 of Galloway, NJ, passed away peacefully in his home on August 31, 2019. Anthony is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Louise Costanza; his daughter, Barbara C. Donahue; and his son, Mark S. Costanza. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joyce Costanza (nee Louderback); his son, John Costanza (Donna); daughter, Lisa McHugh (Brian); son-in-law, James Donahue III; brother, Joseph Costanza; and his beloved grandchildren, Gregg (Theresa), James, Christopher, Colin, Haley, Justin, and David. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 5th at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anthony's name to or the . For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019