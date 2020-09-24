1/1
Dr. Anthony J. DiRenzo
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Anthony J. DiRenzo

Bensalem, PA - age 67 years, passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020.

Beloved son of the late Joseph P. and Marguerite (nee Iezzi) DiRenzo. Devoted bother of Joseph P. DiRenzo, Jr. and his wife Diane and the late Michael V. DiRenzo. Loving uncle of Michael (Kelly), Stephanie (Daniel), Gabriella and Lisa and great uncle of Jacob, Sean, Emma, Alexandria and Madden.

Anthony was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School class of 1972 and a graduate of Rutgers. Prior to retirement, he was self employed as a chiropractor in Bensalem, PA for 35 years. Anthony was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Freemasons and the American Chiropractic Association. He enjoyed singing at church and was involved in church theater. Anthony had a great sense of humor and loved to socialize and was active on Facebook.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM and Monday, September 28, 2020 from 8:45-9:45 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy in Cherry Hill. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusecare.com

Due to the current COVID restrictions, we ask that you limit your stay so others may enter the building to pay their respects. Face masks must be worn inside the funeral home and church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Visitation
08:45 - 09:45 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Christ Our Light Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved