Dr. Anthony J. DiRenzo
Bensalem, PA - age 67 years, passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020.
Beloved son of the late Joseph P. and Marguerite (nee Iezzi) DiRenzo. Devoted bother of Joseph P. DiRenzo, Jr. and his wife Diane and the late Michael V. DiRenzo. Loving uncle of Michael (Kelly), Stephanie (Daniel), Gabriella and Lisa and great uncle of Jacob, Sean, Emma, Alexandria and Madden.
Anthony was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School class of 1972 and a graduate of Rutgers. Prior to retirement, he was self employed as a chiropractor in Bensalem, PA for 35 years. Anthony was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Freemasons and the American Chiropractic Association. He enjoyed singing at church and was involved in church theater. Anthony had a great sense of humor and loved to socialize and was active on Facebook.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM and Monday, September 28, 2020 from 8:45-9:45 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy in Cherry Hill. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusecare.com
Due to the current COVID restrictions, we ask that you limit your stay so others may enter the building to pay their respects. Face masks must be worn inside the funeral home and church.