Anthony J. Gismonde Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Gismonde, Sr.

Cherry Hill - On June 5, 2020. Age 90. Loving husband of 42 years to the late Helen E. Gismonde (nee Keenan). Loving father of Anthony J. Gismonde, Jr. (Bernadette) and Joseph A. Gismonde (Margaret). Cherished grandfather of Teresa Chickelero (Danny), Trisha Gismonde-Hawkins (Kwan), and Mary Elizabeth Gismonde (Joe), and great-grandfather of Gianna and Cerena Chickelero. Predeceased by his mother, Josephine Gismonde (nee Labricciosa), and his siblings, Pasquale Gismonde and Grace Berwick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family in National Park.

Anthony grew up in South Camden and was a graduate of Camden High School. He worked over 30 years as a Probation Chief Investigator and Corrections Officer in Camden County. Anthony was a resident of Cherry Hill since 1955 and was an avid horse racing enthusiast.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126 or online at pdjf.org. Please memo, Anthony J. Gismonde, Sr.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Anthony J. Gismonde, Sr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME,

Gloucester City.

Ph: 856-456-1142




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved