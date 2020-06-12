Anthony J. Gismonde, Sr.
Cherry Hill - On June 5, 2020. Age 90. Loving husband of 42 years to the late Helen E. Gismonde (nee Keenan). Loving father of Anthony J. Gismonde, Jr. (Bernadette) and Joseph A. Gismonde (Margaret). Cherished grandfather of Teresa Chickelero (Danny), Trisha Gismonde-Hawkins (Kwan), and Mary Elizabeth Gismonde (Joe), and great-grandfather of Gianna and Cerena Chickelero. Predeceased by his mother, Josephine Gismonde (nee Labricciosa), and his siblings, Pasquale Gismonde and Grace Berwick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family in National Park.
Anthony grew up in South Camden and was a graduate of Camden High School. He worked over 30 years as a Probation Chief Investigator and Corrections Officer in Camden County. Anthony was a resident of Cherry Hill since 1955 and was an avid horse racing enthusiast.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126 or online at pdjf.org. Please memo, Anthony J. Gismonde, Sr.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Anthony J. Gismonde, Sr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME,
Gloucester City.
Ph: 856-456-1142
Cherry Hill - On June 5, 2020. Age 90. Loving husband of 42 years to the late Helen E. Gismonde (nee Keenan). Loving father of Anthony J. Gismonde, Jr. (Bernadette) and Joseph A. Gismonde (Margaret). Cherished grandfather of Teresa Chickelero (Danny), Trisha Gismonde-Hawkins (Kwan), and Mary Elizabeth Gismonde (Joe), and great-grandfather of Gianna and Cerena Chickelero. Predeceased by his mother, Josephine Gismonde (nee Labricciosa), and his siblings, Pasquale Gismonde and Grace Berwick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family in National Park.
Anthony grew up in South Camden and was a graduate of Camden High School. He worked over 30 years as a Probation Chief Investigator and Corrections Officer in Camden County. Anthony was a resident of Cherry Hill since 1955 and was an avid horse racing enthusiast.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126 or online at pdjf.org. Please memo, Anthony J. Gismonde, Sr.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Anthony J. Gismonde, Sr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME,
Gloucester City.
Ph: 856-456-1142
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.