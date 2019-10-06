|
Anthony J. Hewitt
Formerly of Oaklyn - On October 4, 2019; Age 79, Husband of the late Nancy E. (nee Applegate); Beloved father of Sandy (Al) Amrhein of Audubon, NJ & Patty (Mark) Oswald of Mt. Ephraim, NJ and loving grandfather of Harry & Sammy Oswald.
Family will receive friends from 10-10:45am Wednesday, October 9th at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Service will follow at 11am. Interment, Haddonfield Baptist Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Anthony's name may be made to s, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019