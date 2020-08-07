Anthony J. Maniscalco
Runnemede - Anthony J. Maniscalco, suddenly on August 6, 2020, of Runnemede, NJ; formerly of S. Phila., PA. Age 66. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Porrini). Devoted father of Anthony, Nick, and Michelle. Loving grandpop of Nicholas, Jaden, Jaxx, and Gia Maria. Dear brother of Rita Falcone (John). Uncle of John Falcone, Jr. and Denise Benatti (Jimmy). There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 10:15am Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
