Services
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
7 East Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
7 East Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Meraviglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Meraviglia Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony J. Meraviglia Jr. Obituary
Anthony J. Meraviglia Jr.

Audubon - Anthony J. Meraviglia Jr. of Audubon passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 74. Born and raised in Williamstown, Tony was a US Air Force veteran with over 12 years of service and was also a dedicated member of the F.W. Grigg Post 68 of the American Legion in Merchantville.

Son of the late Anthony Sr. and Margaret (Delea) Meraviglia, he is survived by his beloved wife, Dana (nee Zimmer); three loving children, Caroline Yoder (Sean), Angela Meraviglia, Lindsey Rusin; two cherished grandchildren, Aaron Lewis Jr., Autumn Yoder; a caring sister, Maryann Meraviglia; and his best friends Charles and Virginia Trout.

His Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated 11 am, Monday, March 25th at Grace Episcopal Church, 7 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 am until time of service. Interment will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to America's VetDogs, (www.vetdogs.org). For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now