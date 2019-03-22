|
Anthony J. Meraviglia Jr.
Audubon - Anthony J. Meraviglia Jr. of Audubon passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 74. Born and raised in Williamstown, Tony was a US Air Force veteran with over 12 years of service and was also a dedicated member of the F.W. Grigg Post 68 of the American Legion in Merchantville.
Son of the late Anthony Sr. and Margaret (Delea) Meraviglia, he is survived by his beloved wife, Dana (nee Zimmer); three loving children, Caroline Yoder (Sean), Angela Meraviglia, Lindsey Rusin; two cherished grandchildren, Aaron Lewis Jr., Autumn Yoder; a caring sister, Maryann Meraviglia; and his best friends Charles and Virginia Trout.
His Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated 11 am, Monday, March 25th at Grace Episcopal Church, 7 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 am until time of service. Interment will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to America's VetDogs, (www.vetdogs.org). For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019