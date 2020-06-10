Anthony J. Recchinti
West Berlin - Anthony J. Recchinti, on June 7, 2020, age 94 of West Berlin, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Gloria Recchinti (nee Simonelli). Loving father of Mark (the late Michele) Recchinti and the late Patricia Negron Castaneda. Cherished grandfather of Rachel Negron, Brandon (Jenny) Warming, David (Priscilla) Negron and Joey Negron. Treasured great-grandfather of Nathan, Aaron, Ellie, Luna and Roslyn. Predeceased by his loving partner Nan Novak. Anthony was a proud US Navy Veteran serving during World War II in the Pacific Fleet. He was an avid reader, a Philly sports fan, and spent his civilian career working at New York Shipbuilding in Camden and the Phila. Naval Shipyard. Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside service on Friday morning at 11:00am at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. For expanded obituary and to leave lasting condolences, please visit: www.GiosaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.