Anthony L. Chalk
Berlin - Went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019 age 86 years of Berlin, NJ.
Loving husband of the late Barbara L. (nee: Pirolli) and brother of the late Henry Teti, Cynthia Yanette, Carol Pastore. Survived by three devoted daughters Lisa (Raymond) Kilburg, Carolyn (Bradley) Parlin, Denise (James) Schmidt, also six adoring grandchildren.
His viewing will be held Wednesday, June 19, 9:30am to 11am at St. Simon Stock Parish / Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, where mass of Christian burial will begin 11am. Entombment with Military Honors immediately following.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019