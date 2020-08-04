Anthony L. Comella
Magnolia - Anthony "Cone" Comella passed away unexpectedly on the evening of April 3, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Stratford, NJ. He was 51. Anthony was born on February 13, 1969 in Camden, NJ and was a lifelong resident of Magnolia, NJ. Anthony had a successful career of 29 years at SEPTA as a conductor and at the Pack Office. He was also a member of the Magnolia Fire Company for over a decade. Anthony loved to travel to Wildwood, NJ to walk the boardwalk with a Coke in one hand and Sherry's hand in the other. He was also involved with the Magnolia Little League for over twenty years, cooking on the grill. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife Sherry (nee Lauletta) and his loving children, son Marc Comella (Sally) and daughter Taylor Comella. He had a special relationship with his grandchildren, Nevaeh and Sincere and is also survived by his mother, Sarah Comella (nee Patterson), sister-in-law Karen Comella, nieces Tina and Nicole Comella, mother-in-law Barbara Lauletta, brother-in-law Harry Lauletta (Cheryl), and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father John, his brothers Carlo and John, and his sister Laura. There will be a visitation from 12noon to 3pm Sunday, August 9, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 3pm at the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and view the webstreaming by visiting www.gardnerfuneralhome.com
