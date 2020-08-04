1/1
Anthony L. Comella
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony L. Comella

Magnolia - Anthony "Cone" Comella passed away unexpectedly on the evening of April 3, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Stratford, NJ. He was 51. Anthony was born on February 13, 1969 in Camden, NJ and was a lifelong resident of Magnolia, NJ. Anthony had a successful career of 29 years at SEPTA as a conductor and at the Pack Office. He was also a member of the Magnolia Fire Company for over a decade. Anthony loved to travel to Wildwood, NJ to walk the boardwalk with a Coke in one hand and Sherry's hand in the other. He was also involved with the Magnolia Little League for over twenty years, cooking on the grill. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife Sherry (nee Lauletta) and his loving children, son Marc Comella (Sally) and daughter Taylor Comella. He had a special relationship with his grandchildren, Nevaeh and Sincere and is also survived by his mother, Sarah Comella (nee Patterson), sister-in-law Karen Comella, nieces Tina and Nicole Comella, mother-in-law Barbara Lauletta, brother-in-law Harry Lauletta (Cheryl), and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father John, his brothers Carlo and John, and his sister Laura. There will be a visitation from 12noon to 3pm Sunday, August 9, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 3pm at the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and view the webstreaming by visiting www.gardnerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved