Anthony L. Gariano, Jr.
Haddon Township - On April 13, 2020 Anthony L. Gariano, Jr., age 89, passed away at Virtua-Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. A longtime resident of the Haddon Leigh section of Haddon Township, "Gary" attended Camden Catholic High School and Temple University. He was the proprietor of Davison's Men's Shop for 40 years until his retirement in 2009. The original and final location was in Haddonfield, with intermittent locations in Westmont and Cherry Hill. A very independent person who enjoyed life until his recent illness, who also enjoyed traveling the world with his late wife, Camille.
Mr. Gariano was predeceased in 2014 by his beloved wife, Camille M. (nee Angelo). He is lovingly survived by his devoted son, Lawrence A. Gariano; his granddaughter Amelia C. Gariano; his brother-in-law, Frederick Angelo; nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Due to current restrictions, his final services and entombment at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill will be held privately. Donations may be made to Virtua - Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020