Anthony Michael DiMeglio Jr.
- - DiMeglio Jr., Anthony Michael (86) passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Elm, NJ, he and his wife of 63 years, Angelina (Mortellite), lived happily, surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his parents Anthony Sr. and Stella DiMeglio of Atco, NJ. He is survived by his wife Angelina, brother, Michael (Carol), his four children, Anthony III (Lynda), Robert (June), Jacqueline (Robert) Cappuccio, and David (Nancy). His twelve Grandchildren Nicolette (Craig) Behm, Danielle (Gray) Shannahan, Kailee (Tim) Shields, Gina (Matt) Silvesti, Robert (Stef) DiMeglio Jr, Richard and Gabrielle DiMeglio, Melissa (Christopher) Yearicks, Robert (Danielle) Cappuccio, David Jr., Matthew and Brandon DiMeglio. His five Great Grandchildren Avery and Madeleine Behm, Mallory Yearicks, Graham Shannanhan, Christopher Silvesti.
Anthony was the President of Garden State Packing Company, President and Chief for over 20 years of the Elm Volunteer Fire Department (he was one of the founding members) . He headed a delegation to Europe for the North American Blueberry Council, Commissioner of the Camden County Parks, a member of the Kiwanis Club (Winslow Twp.), and Lions Club (Winslow Twp.) and the Republican Club. He was a trustee for the Atco Savings and Loan.
He enjoyed movie nights with family and friends, and family dinners on Sundays. He loved playing music on his iPod for anyone who would listen.
He enjoyed many nights with his wife at Tropicana in Atlantic City. Everyone knew his name from the valets to the servers.
After retirement, he spent winters in Del Ray Beach, FL with his wife and many friends. He enjoyed gathering with his friends at social events where he played all his favorite music and enjoyed coffee everyday at Panera's. Above all else, he was a generous man, whose favorite part of life, was giving to others.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on March 7 at 11:30 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, St. Joseph Church, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. Visitation will take place prior to Mass from 9:30 AM to 11:30 at St. Joseph Church. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019