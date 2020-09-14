1/1
Anthony P. "Tony" DeLuca
1949 - 2020
Anthony 'Tony' P. DeLuca

Gloucester Twp. - Anthony 'Tony' P. DeLuca, of Gloucester Twp., passed away at home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife Leslie R. DeLuca (nee-Korklein), daughter Heather DeLuca, son Peter DeLuca, and son-in-law Sean Campbell. He is predeceased by his father Peter DeLuca and his mother Teresa DeLuca (nee-Prioriello), and his brother Michael. Anthony was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and received the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, a Bronze Service Star, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, and the Marksman Badge. Known to all as 'the man with the firm handshake,' Tony was a lifelong fan of the band Pink Floyd, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with his family on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08201. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 8 p.m. Visitors are welcome to wear a Pink Floyd t-shirt, or favorite rock band or concert t-shirt. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested benefitting the Veterans Multi-Service Center in Philadelphia at https://www.vmcenter.org/donate/ 'I'll see you again...but not yet. Not yet.'




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
