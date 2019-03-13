|
|
Anthony P. Jeannette
- - On March 11, 2019, aka "Butch" passed away peacefully at the age of 76, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was pre-deceased by his beloved son, Nick and brother Al. Survived by his best friend and wife of 34 years, Kathy (nee Garrett), daughters, Antoinette Wildman (Russ), Denise Mills (Ted), Son, Kenneth Jeannette (Michelle) and his sister Ethel Price (Ken). Tony was a wonderful grandfather to eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and cherished member of the Garrett family.
Tony was the proud owner of Anthony's Window Cleaning for over 35 years. He led a full, active life, enjoying his summers at the North Wildwood Beach, spending time with family, and always had his dancing shoes at the ready. He was also a long time friend of Bill W.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 400 WHITE HORSE PIKE, OAKLYN, NJ. Tony's Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave. in Oaklyn. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's memory to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 4555 Pechin St., Phila., PA 19128. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at (www.creranfh.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 13, 2019