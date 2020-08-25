Anthony P. Marcozzi, Jr., Esq
Westmont, formerly of Cinnaminson and Haddonfield - Anthony passed peacefully on August 23, 2020, at the age of 59. Beloved husband of Dara (nee Angkatavanich). Dear son of Anthony P. Marcozzi, Sr. and the late Gertrude (nee Maier). Loving father of Christine Marcozzi, Stephanie Marcozzi and Anthony P. Marcozzi, III (Lucia Smircich). Dear brother of Maria Jacoby (Anthony) and Diane Marcozzi (Todd DiPrima). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his English Mastiff, Winston.
Anthony attended Holy Cross High School in Delran, NJ and La Salle University, where he received an accounting degree. He went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps and graduate from Widener Law School. He built his own law firm, Marcozzi & Marcozzi, and has been practicing in the area for 30 years. His wife and daughter, Christine, had the privilege of working alongside him. Anthony was everyone's go to guy - from family to friends to clients. He always saw the potential for greatness in everyone and encouraged them to see it in themselves. He changed the course of so many people's lives.
Life with him was a party. He made ordinary moments so much fun. Every room he was in was filled with laughter. Anthony loved running at Cooper River and working out at Royal Fitness and could always be seen around town with one of his huge dogs at his side. He'll be remembered reading the newspaper with a cup of coffee in the 7-11 parking lot.
The joy of his life was raising his kids with his wife, Dara. Anthony put his family first without question. His passion was coaching his kids in sports and in life. He cherished every moment with his family. We will always believe the impossible is possible because of him.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday, August 28th from 6 to 8 PM at the Jackson Funeral Home, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ. Family & friends will gather Saturday, August 29th 10:30 AM, at OUR LADY OF HOPE PARISH, St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ. Family Eulogy will begin promptly at 10:45 AM, followed by his funeral mass at 11 AM. Entombment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. We want to honor Anthony safely, so we will be practicing social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to the Travis Manion Foundation at donate.travismanion.org
. Please fill out the form "In Memory Of" Anthony P. Marcozzi Jr. To share condolences, please visit www.jacksonfh.net
.