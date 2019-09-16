|
Anthony Quattrochi
Hilltop - Anthony "Tony" Quattrochi, on September 12, 2019, of Hilltop, formerly of Paulsboro. Age 78. Beloved husband of 54 years to Catherine (nee Bliss). Devoted father of Anthony. Dear brother of Mike Quattrochi of Pennsgrove and brother-in-law of Pina Quattrochi of Sicklerville and Doran Quattrochi of Florida. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Quattrochi was a member of Stetser Lamartine American Legion Post 281, Chews Landing. He worked for Gloucester Twp. Public Schools for 32 years. There will be a viewing from 9 to 10am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 10am at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 16, 2019