Anthony Raymond Natale
Anthony Raymond Natale of Cherry Hill, NJ, died July 9, 2020. He was 95. Beloved husband for 64 years of Rebecca Natale (nee DiCioccio). Loving father of Anthony Natale (Susann Riegler) and Sandra Natale. Devoted grandfather of Mark, Nicole, Richard, Sean, and Emmanuel. Dearest great-grandfather of Laura, Jonathan, Babe, Christopher, Daniel, Thomas, Rebecca, Olivia, Benjamin, Jack, and Weston.

Viewing Wednesday from 1PM to 2:45PM at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 3PM. Interment Thursday 1PM Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
