Anthony Ruzzo

Anthony RuzzoMarlton NJ - RUZZO, Anthony, passed away on September 18, 2020. He was 92 years old and a resident of Marlton, NJ. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Florence (nee Berkowitz), devoted father of Ralph Ruzzo and William Ruzzo, adoring grandfather of Becky Johnson and her husband, Chris and caring great grandfather of Abigail and Emily Johnson. Anthony will also be missed by many loving cousins, family members and friends. Anthony served proudly in the US Army during the Korean War and retired from the New Jersey Department of Corrections where he taught at the Riverfront State Prison. His graveside service will be held privately at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Funeral under the direction of Bradley Funeral Home, Marlton, NJ.