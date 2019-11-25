Services
Anthony Saccomanno Sr.

Anthony Saccomanno Sr. Obituary
Anthony Saccomanno, Sr.

Cherry Hill - On November 23, 2019 age 76. Beloved husband of 53 years to Patricia Saccomanno (nee Palladino). Dear father of Anthony Saccomanno, Jr. and Michael (Barbara) Saccomanno. Loving grandfather of Nicholas and Tyler Saccomanno. Predeceased by his brothers Vincent, Matthew and Richard.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Saturday morning from 10:15am to 11:30am at Holy Eucharist R.C. Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30am Saturday. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anthony's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd.,Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 (https://www.cancer.org/). Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -