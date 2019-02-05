|
Deacon Anthony V. Kijonka, Sr.
Largo, FL - Deacon Anthony V. Kijonka, Sr., 89, of Largo, FL, formerly of Berlin, NJ, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord surrounded by his family on January 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Imogene "Jean". Loving father of Anthony Jr., Lynn Sneddon, Cindy Lawson and Denise Gock. Treasured grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 13, and one great-great granddaughter.
Tony was a US Army career veteran of over 21 years, having been awarded the US Army Commendation Medal. Later, he studied for, and was ordained a Permanent Deacon for the Diocese of Camden on October 15, 1988. Tony was also very active in the Prison and Kairos ministries as well as his parish work; and he served as Chaplain to the Bayside Prison in Leesburg, NJ
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his viewing from 9 to 10:45 AM on Friday, February, 8, 2019 at St. Simon Stock Parish/Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ where his Mass will be held at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family invites donations to the https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.For expanded obituary and lasting condolences please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
