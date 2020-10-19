1/
Antoinette B. Bill
Lindenwold - On October 17, 2020, Antionette B. (nee Williams) Bill. Beloved wife of the late John T. Bill Sr. Loving mother of Karen (Gary) Carpenter of Lindenwold, Stacy Bill of Lindenwold, Tammy (Harry) White of Lindenwold and Johnny (Jenn) Bill of Pilesgrove. Also survived by 2 grandchildren Matthew (Ashley) White, Ethan Bill, sisters Germaine(Gary) Schroeder of Kansas, Shirley Stack of Sicklerville, Viginia "Jean" (James) Bill Of Berlin, Florence "Flossy" (Demetrius aka "Tike") Sypsomos of Deptford, brother Anthony Williams of Delaware and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Antoinette lived for her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for dirt track racing that she shared with her family and there's no other place she would rather be on a Saturday night! Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday evening 5pm to 7pm followed by funeral services 7pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation private following services. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the National Humane Society, 40 East Main Street, #364, Newark, DE 19711. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
